Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Huabao International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.