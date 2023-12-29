Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 358,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,279 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

