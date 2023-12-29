Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 938,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average session volume of 68,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Hudson Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 121.46 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Hudson Resources Company Profile
Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Greenland. The company holds 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project and a 31.1% interest in the White Mountain anorthosite mine. It also produces anorthosite mineral for various markets, such as e-glass fiberglass; white CO2 free cement; paints, coatings, and polymers; and alumina source.
Featured Stories
