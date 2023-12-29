Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 377.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

