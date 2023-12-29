Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 341.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 105.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 65.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 201.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 208,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 139,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

