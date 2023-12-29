Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at $112,555.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.04%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

