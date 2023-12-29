Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,449,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

