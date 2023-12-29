Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 394.92 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

