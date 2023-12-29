Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Waters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.81. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

