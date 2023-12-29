Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

