Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 195,984 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,984 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

