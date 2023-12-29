Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 30,450 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

