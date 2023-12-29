Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 347,442 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,442 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 4.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $71.61 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

