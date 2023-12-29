Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.29 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

