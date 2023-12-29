Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 713,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 194,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

