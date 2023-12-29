Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 93,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

