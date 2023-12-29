Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

