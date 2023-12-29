Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.47. 1,453,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,598,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $253,063.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $263,069.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,561.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $253,063.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $218,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,134 shares of company stock worth $1,919,001.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

