Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.49. 173,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
