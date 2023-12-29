Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.49. 173,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.