ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. 1,600,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.