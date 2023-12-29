ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. 1,600,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $10,549,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

