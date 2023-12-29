ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 9% Higher

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 112,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

