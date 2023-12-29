IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.33

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 81362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,346,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

