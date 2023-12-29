Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 13,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $15.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
