Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 13,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Indivior Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

About Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,182,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.