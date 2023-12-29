Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Up 1,541.4% in December

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 1,541.4% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 1,017.90%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innovative Eyewear in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUCY

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.