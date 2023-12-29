Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

