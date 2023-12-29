Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

