Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,681 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 10.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,626,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 92.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 66,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 251,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

KAPR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.39. 596,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

