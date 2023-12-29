Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Acquires 388,837 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 388,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$408,278.85 ($277,740.71).
Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 822,052 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$863,154.60 ($587,180.00).
Advance ZincTek Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 9.40.
About Advance ZincTek
Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.
