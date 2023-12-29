Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.65 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of A$58,250.00 ($39,625.85).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

Dicker Data Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

