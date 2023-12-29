Insider Buying: First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Insider Buys 312,500 Shares of Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Quinert acquired 312,500 shares of First Graphene stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,605.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Graphene Limited engages in the research and development, mining, exploration, manufacture, and sale of graphene products in Australia. It operates through Graphene Production, Research and Development, and Mining Asset Maintenance segments. The company offers MB-LDPE graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA bitumen graphene enhanced masterbatch, aqua pre-dispersed graphene additives, and nanoplatelet additives under the PureGRAPH brand.

