Insider Buying: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Charles Urch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.71. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.9379845 EPS for the current year.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

