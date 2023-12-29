Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells 79,371 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

