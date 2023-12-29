INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading 1.2% Higher

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08). 44,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 292,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.07).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.40 million, a PE ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.18.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

