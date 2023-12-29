Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Up 0.4%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.63. 13,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Integrated Media Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

