Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Peter Kennan Buys 275,189 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kennan bought 275,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$99,893.61 ($67,954.83).

Peter Kennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intelligent Monitoring Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Kennan purchased 650,887 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,171.42 ($135,490.76).

On Thursday, December 7th, Peter Kennan bought 100,000 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$28,100.00 ($19,115.65).

On Monday, November 27th, Peter Kennan purchased 500,000 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,500.00 ($98,299.32).

Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,911.38.

About Intelligent Monitoring Group

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.