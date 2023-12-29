Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 74,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.26. 755,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.