International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

IBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.