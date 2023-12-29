International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $163.28. 478,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

