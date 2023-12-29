Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 224,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 208,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000.

