Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 598,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,157. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

