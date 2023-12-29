Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 364,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 256,662 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.