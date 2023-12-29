Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 364,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 256,662 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
