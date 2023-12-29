Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

