Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 443.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 43,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

