Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 3,370,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

