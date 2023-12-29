Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $411.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

