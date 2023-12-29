Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Position Trimmed by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 121,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHDG opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

