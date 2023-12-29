Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.84

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 1548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.