Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.84

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 1548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

