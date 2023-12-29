Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Holdings Boosted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 59,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,038. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

