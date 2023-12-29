Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 154,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 43,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $713.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

