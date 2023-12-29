Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 572 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

